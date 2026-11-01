Bulgarian citizens in North Macedonia, Serbia and Romania can exercise their right to vote in the presidential and vice-presidential runoff. There are a total of 15 polling stations in the three countries - seven in North Macedonia, seven in Serbia and one in Romania.

Seven polling stations in North Macedonia

In North Macedonia, polling stations have been opened in Skopje, Bitola, Kavadarci, Ohrid, Strumica, Kocani and Prilep. Voters can vote at the Embassy of Bulgaria in Skopje and the Consulate General in Bitola, as well as at additional polling stations in the five cities.

In the first round on October 25, a total of 352 Bulgarian citizens voted in the seven polling stations. The highest turnout was in Skopje, where 105 people cast their votes. In Ohrid, 51 people voted, in Bitola - 49, in Strumica - 44, in Kavadarci - 39, and in Kocani and Prilep - 32 voters each.

For comparison, in the early parliamentary elections in April, 462 Bulgarian citizens exercised their right to vote in North Macedonia. In the parliamentary vote in October 2022, there were 461, in April 2023 - 453, in June 2024 – 340, and in October 2024 – 327.

Seven polling stations in Serbia

Seven polling stations have been opened in Serbia – one each in Belgrade, Bosilegrad, Zvonci, Niš and Pirot, as well as two in Tsaribrod.

Election day begins at 07:00 and ends at 20:00 local time. If there are voters in front of the polling station who have not yet voted, it may be extended, but not later than 21:00.

In order to vote, Bulgarian citizens must present a valid identity document. Those who are not previously registered on the electoral roll can exercise their right to vote after filling out a form on site.

A polling station in Bucharest

In Romania, Bulgarian citizens vote in a polling station located in the embassy building in Bucharest. Voters can choose between a paper ballot and a machine-based voting.

In Romania, pre-registration is also not a condition for voting. Unregistered voters must fill out a declaration on site. 167 Bulgarian citizens voted in the first round of the presidential elections in the country.

Sources: bta.bg