How to vote with a machine: steps before the vote

Voting with a machine begins after checking the identity and entering the voter in the list. A member of the section election commission provides a card with the inscription “Voter“, which is inserted into the slot of the device. After activating the machine, the electronic ballot for the election of president and vice president appears on the screen.

The voter marks the preferred candidate pair by touching the corresponding field. The “I do not support anyone“ option is also available on the screen. If there is more than one page with candidates, they are reviewed sequentially before a choice is made.

Verification and final confirmation

After the selection, the “View“ button is pressed. The machine displays the marking made so that the voter can check whether the correct candidate pair has been selected. If there is an error, the choice can be changed at this stage.

When everything is reflected correctly, the “Vote“ button is pressed. This is the final confirmation of the vote. After this, the choice cannot be changed and it is not possible to vote again.

What to do with the receipt

After the voting is completed, the machine prints a control receipt. It must be waited for to print completely, without being pulled during printing. The voter checks the reflected choice, folds the receipt with the text inward and hands it to a member of the SIC for stamping.

The receipt is then returned to the voter, who himself places it in the box intended for the machine vote. The card with the inscription “Voter“ is returned to the commission, after which the voter signs the list and receives back his/her identity document.

“Do not remove the card and do not walk away before the machine has finished voting through confirmation on the screen and a sound signal“, reminded CEC member Yordan Vassilev.

In the event of a blocked or blank screen, an error message, a missing or incomplete receipt, the voter must immediately notify the section commission and not start a new vote on his/her own.

The voting method was demonstrated by CEC spokesperson Stoyanka Balova on the air of “Wake Up“. For preliminary familiarization with the procedure, the CEC also maintains a machine voting simulator.

Sources: nova.bg, 24plovdiv.bg, bnrnews.bg