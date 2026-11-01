Passengers: Driver prevented worse near Edirne

All passengers on the Bulgarian bus that crashed near Edirne have returned to Ruse. 10 Bulgarians were injured in the incident near Kapikule, BNT reported. Among them is a woman with a serious injury who received medical attention at a hospital in Edirne. Her leg is in a cast.

According to the passengers, the bus crashed into a stopped unmarked truck. They claim that the driver of the heavy truck was drunk. The driver of the Bulgarian bus was initially detained by Turkish police in handcuffs, but was later released.

The passengers say that an examination by the police in Edirne has shown that the bus driver is not to blame for the collision. “What can you see in the dark? The truth is that the driver prevented the worst“, says one of them.

The passengers got out through the windows

After the accident, everyone gave statements to the Turkish police. The hardest part for them was their stay there, and they did not sleep for nearly 28 hours in total.

According to them, the bus doors could not be opened. To leave the vehicle, the passengers used emergency hammers and got out through the windows. They describe the bus as damaged after the impact and point to the driver's actions as the reason the consequences were not more severe.

Sources: bntnews.bg