Bulgarians in the United States vote in 44 polling stations in the runoff

Bulgarian citizens in the United States will be able to vote in the runoff for president and vice president in 44 polling stations. They have been opened in 21 states and the capital, Washington.

The largest number of polling stations is in Illinois and California. In the Chicago area, where the largest Bulgarian community in North America is, six polling stations have been set up - one at the Consulate General and five in the suburbs of Hinsdale, Mount Prospect, Schaumburg and Des Plaines.

There are also six polling stations in California. In addition to the Consulate General in Los Angeles, Bulgarians will be able to vote at remote polling stations in Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Sunnyvale-San Jose and Irvine-Tustin.

Voting starts at different times

Due to the time difference, the polling stations will not open at the same time. The East Coast polling stations will open first, around 2:00 PM Bulgarian time. In the Chicago consular district, voting is scheduled to begin around 3:00 p.m.

The polls in California, Nevada and Arizona should open at the latest, around 5:00 p.m. Bulgarian time.

There is a problem with the machine in Atlanta

In the first round, 14 machines were sent to the polls in the US, and the remaining places voted with paper ballots. However, for the runoff, there was a problem with the delivery of the machine in Atlanta, Georgia.

„These are Tenerife, Montreal 1 and Atlanta, Georgia“,

reported Alina Dobreva, a member of the Central Election Commission, specifying that a way to deliver paper ballots is still being sought in Atlanta. In Tenerife and Montreal 1, ballots are provided and there is a possibility to switch from machine to paper voting.

Separately, the CEC has discussed problems with the delivery of paper ballots in several sections in the US, including Denver, Minneapolis, Nashville and Charlotte in North Carolina. The commission must give instructions to the relevant section committees to ensure voting.

Sources: bnrnews.bg