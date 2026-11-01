Four polling stations in Kardzhali region were left without power

Four polling stations in Kardzhali region have been left without power supply due to a network failure. The problem affects polling stations in the villages of Most and Chereshitsa, and teams from the South Electricity Distribution Company are working to restore power.

Civil Protection teams are traveling to the affected polling stations to deliver generators. The Chairperson of the Kardzhali Regional Election Commission Venelina Milusheva stated that the election day is open and voting has not stopped.

„The machines located in polling stations 132, 98 and 97 have started, and the election process has not been interrupted. Teams of the “Civil Protection“ are also traveling to the polling stations, who will immediately provide generators“, said Milusheva.

Until backup power is provided, the machines are running on batteries. According to the chairman of the REC-Kardzhali, one battery lasts about an hour and a half, and the second backup battery can provide about another hour of work.

“We maintain constant contact with the representatives of “Ciela“, the mayors of the settlements and “Civil Protection“, said Venelina Milusheva.

Low turnout in the first round

In the first round in the Kardzhali region, 23,378 people voted out of a total of 275,772 voters on the list. This represents a voter turnout of 8.51 percent.

546 polling stations were opened in the district, 42 of which were mobile. The Regional Election Commission explains that their number is related to the restriction that one mobile station can serve up to 30 voters.

3,911 members of polling stations were engaged on election day. 520 police officers were mobilized to maintain order. No violations were registered in the first round in the district.

In the neighboring Haskovo district, election day began normally, with all 475 polling stations opening on time. There are 225,070 voters on the list, and the turnout in the first round was 18.64 percent.