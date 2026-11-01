I voted for the presidential institution to continue to be the pillar of statehood, of national identity, of the public will for justice. I voted for the presidential institution to continue to be the voice of Bulgarian citizens, despite the changes in the political situation and, above all, to continue to chart Bulgaria's European path, but not based on slogans and postures, but with experience, knowledge and conviction. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev after voting in the second round of the presidential and vice-presidential elections.

Prime Minister Radev expressed hope that despite the bad weather today, Bulgarian citizens will come out and vote. In response to a journalistic question about voter turnout, Radev recalled the extremely undignified and dirty smear campaign that took place.

„I hope that for the next elections, all of us as a society will rethink it and not be tolerant of politicians, websites, and parties that constantly spew dirty news. There can be no political dialogue like this. No candidates, be it for president or a party - local elections are also coming - can express their views. These dirty fights are not good for our society“, noted Rumen Radev.

Regarding the state budget, the Prime Minister stated that it is due to be submitted in the coming days. „We are making enormous efforts to save public finances after the defeats of Assen Vassilev. Believe me - "It's not easy," added Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

The Prime Minister also congratulated all Bulgarian citizens on today's holiday - November 1, the Day of the National Awakeners.