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Two members of the SIC in Pomorie left the section and did not return

Two members of the SIC in Pomorie left the section and did not return

They have been suspended

Nov 1, 2026 13:28 54

Two members of the SIC in Pomorie left the section and did not return - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

Two members of a section election commission in the municipality of Pomorie have been suspended for violating the Election Code. They left the section shortly after the start of election day, citing personal commitments, and did not return to their workplaces.

The chairman of the commission reported their absence to the Regional Election Commission in Burgas. During the subsequent check, the two confirmed that they were not in the section.

The Regional Election Commission - Burgas has decided to dismiss them from office and invalidate the certificates issued to them. The publication does not list the names of the suspended members.


Bulgaria