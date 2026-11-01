Borisov: A united right-wing candidacy would have won in the first round

GERB leader Boyko Borisov said in Stara Zagora that with a united candidacy of the right-wing formations, the presidential elections would have ended in the first round. According to him, it was the lack of a common candidate that left the possibility of a different result unused.

Borisov explained that GERB did not nominate its own presidential candidate pair because of his doubts about the security of the machine voting. He said that in his opinion the machines are subject to manipulation.

Despite his reservations about the machine vote, Borisov said that he would vote later in the day. „Democracy has given us the right to vote and I will exercise it“, said the GERB leader.

According to Borisov, the low voter turnout raises the question of how legitimate the representation of the newly elected president will be. „With this voter turnout, to then declare with such a small percentage of votes that you are the unifier of the nation and the supreme commander is even a bit ridiculous“, he commented.

Borisov described the government of the „Radev“ cabinet as “extremely weak“. He again stated that with a common right-wing candidacy, the result of the presidential vote could have been different in the first round.