Landslide closes Yundola – Yakoruda – Razlog road

Traffic on the Yundola – Yakoruda – Razlog road is restricted in both directions due to a landslide. The ban was introduced from 14:00 on November 1 and is planned to remain in force until 14:00 on November 3.

The restriction begins on the territory of Pazardzhik region, in the Yundola region. A section of road II-84 is closed between kilometer 61 at the turnoff for the village of Avramovo and kilometer 97 at the turnoff for the village of Eleshnitsa. Traffic has been temporarily interrupted along about 36 kilometers of the route.

Cars traveling to Gotse Delchev must divert at Avramovo and continue to Dospat, and then use road III-197 to Gotse Delchev.

In the opposite direction to Velingrad, the bypass route is longer. From Gotse Delchev, continue along road III-197 to Dospat, then along road II-37 to the turnoff for Sarnitsa and along road III-843 to Velingrad.

Drivers should allow more time for travel, follow the instructions of the road signs and drive with increased caution on the bypass routes. Traffic will be restored after the restriction expires, if the condition of the pavement and the necessary safety measures allow this.