Higher turnout of Bulgarians in Turkey in the run-off

The turnout in Turkey in the second round of the presidential elections was slightly higher than in the first round. By noon, about 80 people had cast their votes in one of the polling stations in the Istanbul district of Avcilar, while in the first round, a total of 91 people voted in the same polling station throughout the day.

There was no crowding, long queues or problems with voting in the polling station. Declarations are filled out inside the polling station in front of the members of the election commission. The turnout remains far from the levels observed in previous years, when approximately 1,000 people voted in one polling station.

Among those who came to vote, there was also a person who was exercising his right to vote in the second round for the first time. He explains that he did not participate in the first round because he had work.

“The emigrants, who are dual citizens, are interested in peace in Bulgaria, that there are no quarrels between the parties and that when they go to Bulgaria they are free. There are people who are there all summer“, says Efraim Kamberov, chairman of the Organization of Bulgarian Emigrants in “Avdzhylar“.

According to him, the new head of state must unite society. “The new president is to unite people. There should be no us – you. It should be common, because we are all Bulgarian citizens and we all live in one country. Wherever we live, it should be nice“, Kamberov declares.