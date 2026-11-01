Siromakhov told about the meeting with little Vankata, which he remembers for years

The writer Ivo Siromakhov celebrated the Day of the National Awakeners with an emotional post on his personal Facebook profile. Instead of a traditional festive message, he told a story from his past, in which the main character is a 12-13-year-old boy named Ivan, nicknamed Vankata.

The incident took place many years ago, when Siromakhov was practicing horse riding. It was at the equestrian center that he met the boy, who was distinguished by his diligence and love for horses.

Here is what Siromakhov wrote:

Many years ago, I practiced horse riding. Riding on the back of a horse gave me a fleeting feeling of freedom.

There was a boy at the equestrian center – Vanka, about 12-13 years old, very diligent in training. He rode a small but extremely kind-hearted horse.

One day I saw Vanka sitting on the bench by the arena and reading a book. I stopped my horse next to him and asked him:

- Vanka, what are you reading?

- “The Volunteers of Shipka” – said Vanka. – The teacher gave us homework to learn by heart. But I can't learn it, because every time I read it, I tremble with excitement.

Since then, every time I hear any words about the Awakeners, I think of the little man Vanka, who was sitting by the arena, having just taken his horse into the stable, and trembling with excitement, reading “The Volunteers”.

Happy holiday!