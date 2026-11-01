There are no power supply disruptions on election day, the ERM West teams remain on standby

As of 4:30 p.m., there are no power supply disruptions registered that would impede the normal course of the election process in the territory served by ERM West.

The company continues to monitor the situation, and the doubled number of on-duty teams remain on standby for immediate response if necessary.

At the moment, the situation is calm and there are no irregularities related to the power supply of the sites involved in the election process.

ERM West calls on citizens to immediately report any power supply problems to the 24-hour telephone line of Electrohold 0700 10 010 or through the established channels for contacting the company due to the worsening weather conditions. setting.