The voter turnout in the runoff reached 19.8%

The voter turnout in the second round of the presidential elections was 19.8% as of 4:00 p.m., according to data from an exit poll by the sociological agency "Trend", commissioned by Nova Television. In the first round, held on October 25, the turnout at the same time was 16.89%.

“Unlike last Sunday, more Bulgarians have the right to vote today - a total of 6,599,048 people”, indicates “Trend“. The increase in the voter lists is due to citizens who reached the age of majority between the two rounds.

The Central Election Commission reports 19.33% turnout

According to official data from the Central Election Commission, as of 4:00 p.m., 1,282,848 people had voted, which represents 19.33% of voters in the country and abroad. The difference compared to the exit poll by “Trend“ is 0.47 percentage points.

The presidential candidate pairs Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev are participating in the runoff. In the first round, Yotova and Valchev received 34.76% of the votes in the country, while Gyurov and Kandev won the vote abroad with 45.79% support.

Election day is held in 12,683 polling stations in the country and abroad. Machine voting is organized in 11,902 polling stations, and voting continues until 8:00 p.m. If there are voters waiting, the polling stations can work until 9:00 p.m.

The CEC must announce the final results within three days after the end of election day.

Sources: novini.bg