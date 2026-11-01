Ministry of Interior: 461 reports of election violations as of 2:30 p.m.

A total of 461 reports of violations of election legislation and the political rights of citizens have been received by the Ministry of Interior structures as of 2:30 p.m. The data is from the Ministry's Situation Center, which reports that election day is proceeding normally.

The largest number of reports is in Burgas – 99, followed by Vratsa with 70 and Stara Zagora with 46.

Most reports are about vote buying

Of the total number, 318 reports are related to allegations of vote buying. 49 reports were received for illegal campaigning, one for corporate voting, and 93 for other violations related to the electoral process.

The reports represent information submitted about possible violations and do not prove their commission. The competent authorities are conducting inspections and investigations on them.

10 criminal proceedings have been initiated

The Ministry of Interior reports on 10 criminal proceedings initiated. The regional directorates in Kyustendil and Shumen are working on two of them, and one each - the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs and the regional directorates in Varna, Kardzhali, Pernik, Ruse and Stara Zagora.

Six of the proceedings are being investigated in the general order, and four are expedited proceedings. No details were provided about the specific cases and the individuals involved.

352 police operations were conducted

A total of 352 specialized police operations were conducted across the country to prevent and combat crimes against the political rights of citizens. 10 individuals were detained, the Ministry of Interior reported.

1,872 warning protocols were also drawn up. The largest number was in the State Directorate of Internal Affairs - 438, followed by the Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs-Plovdiv with 276 and the Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs-Pazardzhik with 226. The police provided 12 assistance to district and section election commissions.

During the previous summary of the data as of 10:30, the Ministry of Interior reported 424 signals. As of 2:30 p.m., the number had increased by 37.

Sources: bta.bg