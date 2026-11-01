High voter turnout in the run-off election in Serbia

Even before noon, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Serbia Angel Angelov and his wife Bilyana exercised their right to vote in the elections for the President of Bulgaria.

Election day on the territory of Serbia is taking place with increased interest and high voter turnout. By this time, nearly 200 Bulgarian citizens have already cast their votes in Belgrade.

All Bulgarian citizens located on the territory of Serbia can exercise their right to vote until 20:00 at the opened polling stations in Belgrade, Niš, Pirot, Bosilegrad, Tsaribrod (two stations) and the village of Zvonci.