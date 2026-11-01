Low turnout in Turkey hours before the end of the runoff

Low voter turnout is observed in polling stations in Turkey hours before the end of the runoff. Fewer and fewer voters are going to the polls, reported bTV correspondent Alexandra Nicheva, who is monitoring the vote on the spot.

“Low voter turnout is also observed today in polling stations in Turkey“, Nicheva pointed out. In the polling station where the bTV team is located, the last voter exercised his right to vote about 20 minutes earlier.

Fewer voters in Çorlu

The data from Çorlu show a decrease compared to the first round. As of 4:00 p.m., 947 people had voted, while the number in the runoff at the same time was 810. This is a difference of 137 voters.

The drop is even greater when compared to the 2021 presidential elections. Then, over 23,000 people voted in the runoff throughout Turkey. In the first round of the current elections last week, just over 7,500 people exercised their right to vote in the country.

Observations from the sections and the aforementioned data outline lower activity in the current runoff in Turkey compared to both the first round and the 2021 presidential vote. The final results for the number of voters will be reported after the end of election day.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg