A two-car accident is hindering traffic through the Petrohan Pass. The collision occurred at the beginning of the pass, after the village of Barziya, in the direction of Sofia, BNT reported.

The section is only one lane wide, with traffic regulated by the “Traffic Police“. Columns of cars and heavy trucks were formed in the area in both directions.

There are spilled hazardous liquids on the roadway. BNT warns drivers to drive with increased caution not only while traffic is allowed in one lane, but also after it is fully restored. At the moment, there is no information reported about the causes of the accident, about injured people or about the time frame in which the road clearance will be completed.

Sources: bntnews.bg