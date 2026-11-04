Kostadin Kostadinov: They call Bulgarians “microbes” yet claim to be democrats

“Vazrazhdane” is launching monitoring of social media posts containing calls for violence, physical reprisals, extermination and civil war. The collected materials will be submitted to the prosecution service for investigation into possible criminal offenses.

The reason for this is a series of posts following the presidential election in which Bulgarian citizens were insulted and threatened by supporters of PP and DB because of their political convictions and voting choices. Kostadinov also drew attention to the offensive attitude toward people outside Sofia, residents of small towns and villages, and citizens with lower social status.

He recalled that the PP-DB candidates received the support of around 6% of all voters, but some of their supporters are claiming the right to speak on behalf of the entire society and to decide who has the right to an opinion and a place in Bulgaria.

“No one has the right to call their fellow countrymen microbes, call for their destruction or justify violence because of differing political views. The political arrogance of the minority cannot turn into a dictatorship over the majority,” Kostadinov said.

He recalled that calls for violence and vigilantism may constitute criminal offenses, and urged the institutions to respond. Kostadinov insisted that political parties must not remain silent in the face of manifestations of hatred and stressed that democracy means equal rights for all Bulgarian citizens, regardless of where they live and whom they vote for.