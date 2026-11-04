MPs adopted the bill on the Bulgarian language

The National Assembly is debating at first reading the bill on the Bulgarian language, submitted by Vazrazhdane. The proposal is the first item on the agenda of the MPs’ first regular sitting after the presidential elections.

The bill was submitted by Kostadin Kostadinov and a group of MPs. Its consideration was included at the proposal of the Vazrazhdane parliamentary group on the day when each parliamentary group has the right to propose one item for mandatory inclusion on the agenda.

The published information about the sitting states that the MPs are debating the bill at first reading. No voting result has been announced, which is why at this point there is no confirmation that the proposal has been adopted by the National Assembly.

The remaining items on the agenda

Parliament is also expected to consider at second reading amendments to the Renewable Energy Act, proposed by the Progressive Bulgaria parliamentary group.

At the proposal of GERB-SDS, the agenda includes a draft decision on taking urgent measures to temporarily reduce and limit the prices of motor fuels in Bulgaria.

Democratic Bulgaria has proposed that amendments to the Health Insurance Act be considered at first reading.

The MPs rejected Democratic Bulgaria’s proposal to hear Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, Chief of Defence Emil Eftimov and the Director of the Military Intelligence Service, Venelin Venev. The request was related to the attacks by sea drones against the container ship “Contship Jet” in the exclusive economic zone of the Black Sea.

After that, the sitting continued with declarations by the parliamentary groups of GERB-SDS, Democratic Bulgaria, We Continue the Change and Vazrazhdane.

Sources: novini.bg, bnrnews.bg