Democrats Take Congress: A Major Blow to Trump

Democrats took control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate following the midterm elections in the United States. The vote thus became the most serious political blow against President Donald Trump since the beginning of his second term.

The Democratic Party flipped at least seven Senate seats, including in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. In the House, Democrats won more than two dozen districts, including some that had voted decisively for Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Reuters described the result as a strong rebuke of the president. According to exit poll data cited by the agency, about half of voters viewed the election as an opportunity to punish Trump, while around 70 percent said they wanted Congress to provide more checks and balances on the White House.

The Economy and Foreign Policy Weighed Heavily

The discontent is mainly linked to high prices, inflation and the cost of fuel. According to an Associated Press poll, around 60 percent of voters disapprove of the way Trump is carrying out his presidential duties. The economy was identified as the leading issue by about four in ten voters, while the state of democracy was among the main concerns for approximately three in ten.

Journalist and international analyst Yavor Siderov commented that the result cannot be explained solely by domestic policy. He said Trump came to power promising to limit the United States’ international commitments and not involve the country in new conflicts, but developments surrounding Iran have cast that promise into doubt.

“A good evening for the Republicans,” Barack Obama said after a similar loss by the governing party in the past. The quote was recalled by Associate Professor Borislav Tsekov as an example of how midterm elections often limit the influence of the party that controls the White House.

Two More Difficult Years for the White House

According to Associate Professor Tsekov, losing the majority does not automatically mean that the administration’s work will come to a halt, but it will require more negotiations between Republicans and Democrats. Tax and immigration policy will be the most important issues.

Democrats will be able to block the president’s legislative initiatives, reject his appointments and launch investigations into the administration’s actions. If Trump vetoes a bill, overriding it will require a two-thirds majority in both chambers, making political compromise necessary.

Donald Trump accepted the result and said he would work with Democrats on issues such as immigration, but warned that he would veto “insane” bills. Meanwhile, the defeat could accelerate internal disputes within the Republican Party and preparations for the 2028 presidential election.

Tsekov also sees the result as a signal to Europe. In his view, Washington’s move away from the traditional transatlantic model shows that European countries need to build more independent defense and geopolitical capabilities. Siderov believes Europe could gain greater autonomy, but warns that the way American policy is changing is undermining trust between the two sides of the Atlantic.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, apnews.com, investing.com