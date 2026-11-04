Vigenin: Smart technologies can reduce water losses in Europe

“Water is a strategic resource. We talk a great deal about Europe’s energy security, technological sovereignty and industrial competitiveness, but we must realise that there can be no genuine European resilience without water security,” MEP Kristian Vigenin said in Brussels.

The MEP hosted an event entitled “From successful examples to widespread application: What comes next for smart water metering in Europe?”, organised by WE Data Europe with the participation of the European Commission.

The event brought together representatives of the European institutions and experts who discussed ways to reduce water losses through new technologies. Vigenin noted that, according to the European Environment Agency, in 2023 almost one third of the EU population, or 32%, lived in areas affected by water scarcity for at least part of the year. At the same time, nearly one third of the water supplied to the public is lost before reaching consumers. “This is not only an environmental problem. It is also an economic failure that we can no longer afford,” the MEP said.

Vigenin also highlighted the opportunities to address the problem: “Europe already has many of the technologies that can bring about real change.” According to him, smart water consumption metering enables earlier detection of leaks, reduces unnecessary losses, improves efficiency and provides citizens with better information about their consumption. However, it should not be reduced solely to installing new devices. Technologies should help households monitor their consumption more easily, save water and reduce unnecessary expenses.

He also added that it was necessary to ensure that no Member State or region was left behind in the modernisation process. Conditions vary from country to country. Some have well-developed digital water management systems, while others still have outdated infrastructure and need significant investment. According to the MEP, European funding, technical assistance and the exchange of best practices will be essential for modernising water supply infrastructure. Vigenin also pointed to Bulgaria, where individual water consumption metering is already widespread, but there are nevertheless significant opportunities to improve efficiency through digitalisation and better use of consumption data. He stressed that the costs of modernisation should not be disproportionately passed on to citizens, especially those already experiencing financial difficulties.

“The real question is how to make existing solutions accessible, affordable and effective across the European Union,” Vigenin concluded.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/