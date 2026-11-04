Red alert for torrential rain in Burgas region, BG-ALERT activated in Tsarevo

The warning for dangerous rainfall in Burgas region has been raised from orange to red alert. Tsarevo Municipality will activate the BG-ALERT early warning system and urged residents and visitors to avoid passing near rivers, ravines and other bodies of water.

The heaviest rainfall overnight was recorded in the area of the villages of Velika and Fazanovo. More than 120 liters per square meter were measured there, the local administration said.

As of this morning, there are no closed roads in Tsarevo Municipality. Officials said that the rivers and reservoirs are draining normally, while teams from the Interior Ministry and the municipality monitored critical points throughout the night.

Burgas Regional Governor Diko Dikov told bTV that the Cherna River had also absorbed the rainfall. However, funding for work to correct its riverbed is still awaited.

„The Cherna River has also absorbed the rainfall. Funding for work to correct its riverbed is still awaited,“ Diko Dikov said.

The Ministry of Environment and Water warns of possible evacuations, as well as disruptions to electricity, communications and water supplies. The situation in the region is being monitored.

In the neighboring municipality of Primorsko, teams also remain ready to respond. Despite the preventive cleaning of riverbeds and problem areas, the administration is urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and passing through potentially dangerous locations.

There is a difference between the municipal warning of increased risk and the forecast published by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for November 4, in which an orange alert for significant rainfall was issued for Burgas. bTV reported that the warning in the region had been raised to a red alert following the rainfall.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg