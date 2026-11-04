Efremova: There is no plan to redirect contributions to the State Social Security system

Redirecting part of the contribution for the second-pillar pension to the State Social Security system was not discussed, Social Minister Natalia Efremova said. Her statement comes amid a political dispute over the future of the second pension pillar and claims that part of the funds in individual accounts could be redirected to the National Social Security Institute (NSSI).

“Redirecting part of the contribution for the second-pillar pension to the State Social Security system was not discussed,” Efremova said.

What is included in the budget

The draft State Social Security budget provides for the adjustment of pensions under the Swiss rule. It also includes the payment of maternity benefits during the second year.

The maximum insurable income is expected to increase by €100. The minimum wage is expected to rise to €660 from January 1, 2027. A Council of Ministers decree is required for the change. The proposed amount was discussed by the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

Changes for people with disabilities

The planned measures include reforms to the Territorial Expert Medical Committees (TELK) and changes to legislation supporting people with disabilities. The stated aim is for assistance to be determined according to each person’s specific needs.

The measures are expected to enter into force in 2027. For now, what the social minister has confirmed is that the draft budget contains no proposal to redirect part of the contribution for the second-pillar pension to the State Social Security system.

Sources: bntnews.bg