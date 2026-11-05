What the Members of Slavi Trifonov’s Team Are Doing After 7/8 TV

Following the closure of 7/8 TV, many of the media outlet’s familiar faces are continuing their professional careers through separate engagements. They include Krasi Radkov, Antoan Petrov, Dimitar Tudjarov-Shkumbata, Boris Soltariyski, Yordan Yonchev-Gamzata and Krum Savov.

According to a publication by “Filter”, cited by Plovdiv24.bg, the channel’s shutdown will not bring an end to Krasi Radkov’s appearances. The actor continues to work on television productions, as well as performing at private parties and venues. Radkov hosted “Dancing Stars” and later “The Farm” on bTV.

Theatre, Humour and Music

Antoan Petrov, known for his impersonations of popular figures, continues to appear in theatrical productions. According to information cited in the article, his schedule is fully booked for months ahead.

Dimitar Tudjarov-Shkumbata is also not ending his public appearances. The comedian continues to tour the country with his own performances and comedy programme.

Boris Soltariyski is keeping his commitments to musical events, where he performs popular songs associated with Slavi Trifonov. Yordan Yonchev-Gamzata is already developing his own musical project. He has formed his own band and is giving concerts without relying on “Ku-ku Band”.

Krum Savov Continues Online

Journalist Krum Savov has also announced a new stage in his career. After more than 1,500 live broadcasts and over 3,500 guests and interviewees on “Krum Savov Live”, he is continuing with “Sports World” online.

“I will not bite the hand that was extended to me in a difficult moment,” Savov says.

In his statement, he points out that his decision is related to his loyalty to the people who helped him, despite his disappointments on a personal and public level. The new format is initially broadcast on YouTube and Facebook.

Thus, following the end of 7/8 TV, the familiar faces from Slavi Trifonov’s team are continuing to work in various fields – from television formats and theatre to musical performances and online broadcasts.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg