Boyko Borisov Attacked Stefan Belchev over Control of Public Finances

GERB leader Boyko Borisov attacked Progressive Bulgaria MP Stefan Belchev over his claims about weak control over public finances. In a statement in the corridors of the National Assembly, Borisov linked the criticism to Belchev’s professional career, during which he held several senior positions in the financial control system.

„This morning, a gentleman even said that control had been weak. But you are to blame, because you were the ones who brought him in and made him head of the Public Financial Inspection Agency. Come on, for goodness’ sake, I made you head of the PFIA so that you would be responsible for control. Aren’t you ashamed?“

According to information from Actualno.com, Borisov was referring specifically to Stefan Belchev. The MP has spoken in television appearances about problems with control over public funds accumulated over the years, as well as decisions that weakened financial discipline.

Belchev’s Positions in Financial Control

Stefan Belchev was director of the Public Financial Inspection Agency from 2021 to 2024. Before that, he headed the Control Methodology and Internal Audit Directorate at the Ministry of Finance, and from 2006 to 2016 he was director of the Internal Audit Directorate at the same ministry.

The Ministry of Finance reports that Belchev was appointed director of the PFIA in July 2021 by then-Finance Minister Assen Vassilev. This differs from Borisov’s political formulation that he himself had made Belchev head of the agency.

Belchev also served as deputy finance minister from April to August 2024. He was dismissed from the position by an order of Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.

A New Role in Parliament

After entering the National Assembly, Belchev became chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Investment and Industry. He also heads the subcommittee for oversight of public funds within the Committee on Budget and Finance.

Thus, the dispute between Borisov and Belchev is unfolding against the backdrop of parliamentary discussions on the state of the budget, financial control and the responsibility of institutions in managing public funds. At present, the publicly known statement on the subject is Borisov’s, while no separate response from Belchev to the specific remarks has been cited in the publications used.

Sources: actualno.com, btvnovinite.bg, bta.bg