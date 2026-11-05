Karakachanov: Trump lost because of the war in Iran

Krasimir Karakachanov linked Donald Trump’s and the Republican Party’s defeat in the US midterm elections to the war against Iran. Speaking on the “Face to Face” programme, he said that the conflict had brought economic losses to the country and driven up fuel prices.

“When you wage an unsuccessful war, because the war against Iran was an unsuccessful war that causes economic losses for the United States and leads to higher fuel prices, there is no way voters will like you,” Karakachanov commented.

According to him, the result had been expected, although the Republicans’ loss was greater than forecast. He also cited the choice of candidates in traditionally Republican states such as Texas and Iowa as a factor. According to Karakachanov, Trump’s reaction after the vote did not indicate that he had publicly acknowledged the reasons for his defeat.

“He lost because of the unsuccessful fiasco in Iran, that’s it,” Karakachanov said. He added that Vice President JD Vance had also cited the war as the reason for the Republicans’ electoral defeat.

Congress can exert influence through the budget

Karakachanov does not expect the midterm elections to lead to a substantial change in Washington’s foreign policy. According to him, decisions are determined mainly by the presidential administration, rather than independently by the Senate or the House of Representatives.

He pointed out that the legislative branch can nevertheless restrict the president’s actions through the budget. “They can cut off money that he decides to spend on something. Funding can be controlled,” Karakachanov explained.

According to him, there are no clear grounds to expect improved relations between the US and Europe or a change in the American position towards Ukraine. He recalled Trump’s statements about acquiring Greenland, tensions with Canada, high tariffs and the military operation in Venezuela.

Comment on Iliana Iotova and the war in Ukraine

Karakachanov said he expects Bulgaria’s new president, Iliana Iotova, to pursue “a balanced, moderate and much more professional policy”. He cited her political experience, international contacts and standing in European institutions as grounds for this assessment. Iliana Iotova was declared the winner of the presidential election held on 1 November 2026.

During the conversation, Karakachanov compared the reactions of Russian and American society to the military actions of their presidents. “The difference is whether you are losing or winning the war,” he said.

Karakachanov said that Russia controls around 25% of Ukraine’s territory and that Russian forces continue to advance. According to him, a possible defeat for Vladimir Putin could lead to serious domestic political consequences. “When you lose the war, revolutions happen,” he commented.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, apnews.com, bntnews.bg