Ivan Angelov: The EU cannot impose Bulgaria’s budget

The European Union cannot impose on Bulgaria what its state budget should be, Ivan Angelov, Deputy Speaker of Parliament from “Progressive Bulgaria”, said. He made the comment on the BNT programme “More from the Day” against the backdrop of the European Commission’s criticism of the country’s budget plan for 2027.

“We coordinate and want to hear the other side’s opinion, but we are not obliged to do so, nor can the EU impose what our budget should be. We can take this into account or not,” Angelov said.

He pointed out that Bulgaria has been given three years by the European Commission to carry out the necessary reforms so that the deficit can be reduced to 3 percent. He said the government was working to meet this requirement.

Angelov: The budget contains undeclared projects worth BGN 1.5 billion

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament described the fiscal conduct of previous governments as “financial profligacy”. He said that excessive and undeclared expenditures had been identified.

“There are undeclared infrastructure projects worth BGN 1.5 billion. From now on, we need to see the budget’s exact calculations, have them pass through the committees, and ensure that Bulgarian citizens can be calm. The international situation is also having an impact,” Ivan Angelov said.

He added that Bulgaria had entered the eurozone unprepared, but did not deny the influence of external factors on the economy.

Dispute over the budget and the pension pillar

Earlier, the European Commission asked the Finance Ministry for clarifications on the compliance of the 2027 budget plan with European requirements on expenditure and the deficit. According to the published information, total expenditure for 2026 and 2027 exceeds the set thresholds, while the country is subject to an excessive deficit procedure. The Commission’s final decision is expected on 24 November.

Angelov also rejected claims that funds were being prepared for transfer from the second pension pillar to the National Social Security Institute. He said there was currently no such intention and described talk of nationalisation as “absurd”.

“I suggest that we calm things down, soften our tone and engage in dialogue,” the Deputy Speaker of Parliament added.

Source: novini.bg