Bulgarian MiG-29 pilots complete simulator training in Serbia

Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Serbia Angel Angelov, Minister Plenipotentiary Mr. Petyo Valkov, together with Col. Mitko Borisov – Defense Attaché, and Capt. Bogoslov Savov – Assistant Military Attaché, welcomed at the Bulgarian residence the second group of Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter pilots, who are undergoing simulator training in the Republic of Serbia from November 2–6, 2026.

This was announced by the Embassy of Bulgaria in Serbia.

The event is being held in implementation of the Plan for Bilateral Military Cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries.

The training contributes to improving the professional skills and flying proficiency of the personnel of the Bulgarian fighter aviation, as well as to deepening the partnership and cooperation between the armed forces of Bulgaria and Serbia.

The meeting once again highlighted the importance not only of professional military cooperation, but also of personal contacts and friendship.