Power supply disruptions possible in the municipalities of Pravets and Etropole

Due to repair work at an ESO facility, disruptions to the power supply of electricity consumers in the populated areas within the municipalities of Pravets and Etropole, Sofia Region, are possible until November 18, 2026.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience for consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond if necessary.

Information about the areas where planned interruptions are forthcoming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Interruptions section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

The new digital service of Electrohold—a chatbot on Viber—provides quick and convenient access to real-time information about power supply interruptions. Through it, users can check for both planned and emergency interruptions by using a customer number or a metering point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or Electrohold into the Viber search bar.