233 court employees in Plovdiv oppose the 2027 budget

A total of 233 court employees from the Courthouse in Plovdiv have objected to the proposal in the draft state budget for 2027 to discontinue the annual funds for official attire. The statement was signed by employees of the Court of Appeal, the District Court and the Regional Court and was sent to the Ministry of Finance, the National Assembly and the Plenary of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The signatories insist that the restriction be dropped and that the budget provide the necessary resources to exercise the right set out in Article 352 of the Judicial System Act.

A right established by law

„This right does not constitute a one-off social benefit provided voluntarily at the employer’s discretion, nor is it a form of additional material incentive,“ the statement says.

According to the court employees, the clothing allowances are not a bonus that can be granted or withdrawn depending on the current financial situation of the respective body. The law provides for the annual payment of an amount of up to two average monthly salaries to those employed in the budget sector.

The rules of the Supreme Judicial Council stipulate that the specific amount for court employees is to be determined each year by a decision of the SJC Plenary, depending on the funds approved in the judiciary’s budget. They also state that the funds are paid because employees are required to maintain an official appearance corresponding to their position and the authority of the institution.

Warning of staffing consequences

The statement notes that eliminating the funds will affect the annual incomes of court employees. They also warn of a risk of demotivation and the departure of qualified staff.

According to the signatories, the potential departure of experienced employees would lead to additional costs for recruiting and training new staff. They point out that this could make the courts’ day-to-day organizational and technical work more difficult.

The employees also draw attention to the constitutional guarantees for the independence of the judiciary and its autonomous budget. The statement explicitly clarifies that not every spending restriction automatically constitutes a violation of the Constitution, but that such a measure must be justified and assessed in light of its legal, staffing and organizational consequences.

SJC position expected

Several judges have also joined the petition. The statement has also been circulated among court employees in other cities, with an invitation for them to support the demand.

The employees expect an official position and concrete action from the Plenary of the Supreme Judicial Council. The draft state budget for 2027 has been published for public consultation by the Ministry of Finance, while the final decision on the funds will be made after consideration and a vote by the National Assembly.

Sources: marica.bg, trafficnews.bg, podtepeto.com