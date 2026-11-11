Road crashes in Bulgaria claimed 434 lives in 2026

434 people have died in road crashes in Bulgaria since the beginning of 2026 through November 10. During this period, 5,944 road accidents involving injuries were recorded, while 7,412 people were injured, Novini.bg reported.

In the first ten days of November alone, there were 168 serious road crashes. Twenty people were killed in them, while 259 sustained injuries.

Another 65 people were injured in road incidents across the country over the past 24 hours. The published data covers the period from January 1 to November 10, 2026, and includes accidents involving injuries on the territory of Bulgaria.

Sources: novini.bg