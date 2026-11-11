Emil Dimitrov: Replacing nurses with teachers in nurseries is dangerous for the youngest children

At the initiative of the municipal councillor from “Vazrazhdane” on the Sofia Municipal Council, the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Policy will meet today.

Together with experts in early childhood development, teachers, directors, parents and medical professionals, it will discuss the idea of allowing nurses in nurseries to be replaced by teachers as a measure to address the staff shortage.

Emil Dimitrov is categorically opposed to this proposal, which was an idea put forward by GERB around two years ago and enthusiastically embraced by representatives of PP-DB and Mayor Vasil Terziev.

The Municipal Council is certainly not unanimous on its approval, and councillors such as Vanya Grigorova, who is also chair of the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Policy, and Diana Tomova, are backing Dimitrov.

Emil Dimitrov of „Vazrazhdane“ insists that the parliamentary Healthcare Committee should also hear from the specialists before changing the status of nurseries, and that the provisions concerning nurseries in draft law No. 52-654-01-103 should be withdrawn or substantially revised.

The proposed inclusion of standalone nurseries in the education system does not, in itself, provide a single nurse, a replacement in the event of an absence, or additional funding for healthcare.

According to „Vazrazhdane“, the decision cannot be made solely through the prism of education when it also concerns medical responsibility for children under three years of age.

„When a child cannot say what is wrong, there must be someone beside them who can recognise the symptoms in time. Changing the status of standalone nurseries will not, in itself, fill a single medical position. First, we need to secure the staff and replacements; only then should we argue about the wording on the sign above the nursery,“ says municipal councillor Emil Dimitrov of „Vazrazhdane“.

The political organisation is calling for an open hearing before the parliamentary Healthcare Committee as well, with the participation of the Ministry of Health, professional organisations, nursery teams and parents. A joint statement by the directors of 219 standalone nurseries has already been entered into the parliamentary dossier. The Bulgarian Association of Healthcare Professionals (BAHP) also opposes the change as a solution to the staff shortage. The necessary public discussion for Sofia will take place today at the Sofia Municipal Council. The aim of today’s meeting is to reach a common position among all specialists working in early childhood development, which will be submitted for consideration to the corresponding committee in the National Assembly.

The meeting will be held on 11 November 2026 at 1:00 p.m. in Hall No. 1, 2nd floor, 33 „Moskovska“ Street.“