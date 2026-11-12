Vigenin in Paris: More security cannot be achieved with more weapons alone

“If we buy more weapons, does that bring more security?” With this question, Kristian Vigenin called for a broader approach to security during the parliamentary round table “Defence Without Division: Parliaments Between Security and the Social Contract”, held on 10 November as part of the Paris Peace Forum.

Vigenin questioned the predominant militaristic rhetoric in Europe, without denying the need to strengthen military capabilities. According to him, investments in defence should be accompanied by political and diplomatic efforts to reduce threats, including through dialogue with Russia.

“My understanding of security is not limited to weapons. It includes roads, healthcare systems, the food security we can ensure for Europe, as well as cybersecurity,” the MEP said. He called for investment in areas that serve both defence and civilian needs, such as infrastructure, emergency response and cybersecurity.

Vigenin also raised the question of how defence funds are being spent. “In order to spend wisely the money we have, as well as the money we do not have and are borrowing, we need to identify areas with both military and civilian applications,” he said. In his words, spending should be transparent and decisions should be explained to citizens.

The MEP gave specific examples of the ineffective use of defence funds. “If we buy expensive aircraft just to chase cheap drones, what is the point?” Vigenin asked. According to him, such spending fuels the military industry but does not necessarily lead to greater security. He also pointed to another example: purchasing missiles when the actual threat may be in our computers. In such a case, the funds once again go to the military industry without addressing the real threat.

Vigenin also drew attention to threats from non-state actors, whose capabilities are growing with the use of artificial intelligence, as well as to biosecurity risks.

The discussion covered parliamentary oversight of defence spending, the protection of public services and international cooperation. Participants highlighted the importance of social rights, development aid and joint European action to overcome the duplication of expenditure.

In conclusion, Vigenin stressed the importance of economic and social development and prospects for young people in preventing conflicts. He called on parliamentarians to make more active use of their opportunities both to explain the challenges to citizens and to build trust through dialogue with one another.

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