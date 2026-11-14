Tram Routes 7 and 27 to Change in Sofia

The service patterns of tram lines No. 7 and No. 27 in Sofia will change on November 14 and 15 due to repairs to the tracks along Bulgaria Blvd. The restrictions will be in effect from 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., after which the trams will return to their regular routes.

The repairs cover the section between Vitosha Blvd. and Todor Kableshkov St. The work will be carried out from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and both tracks will be occupied.

How the trams will operate

“The changes are related to repairs to the tracks along Bulgaria Blvd. in the section from Vitosha Blvd. to Todor Kableshkov St.,” the Sofia Municipality said.

Tram No. 7 will run from Han Kubrat metro station along its regular route to the intersection of Bulgaria Blvd. and Vitosha Blvd. From there, the trams will continue straight along Vitosha Blvd. and Kraishte St., following the route of trams No. 1 and No. 6, to Ivan Vazov residential district. The change applies in both directions.

Tram No. 27, which departs from the Orlandovtsi neighborhood, will also follow the same route through the affected section. After the intersection with Vitosha Blvd., the line will also continue to Ivan Vazov residential district.

The temporary 7TM bus

A temporary bus line No. 7TM will be introduced to serve the affected section. It will connect the area of the National Historical Museum with Cherni Vrah Blvd. and will run along Bulgaria Blvd., Vitosha Blvd. and Pencho Slaveykov Blvd.

The buses will stop near the Manastirski Livadi neighborhood, the Bokar residential complex, Todor Kableshkov St., the Motopista residential complex, Gotse Delchev Blvd., Ruchey Square, Acad. Ivan Ev. Geshov Blvd. and Elisaveta Vazova Vocational High School. Temporary stops are also planned near the Motopista residential complex and on Pencho Slaveykov Blvd.

Bus line No. 304 will not operate from 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on November 14 and 15. After 6:00 p.m., tram lines No. 7 and No. 27 and bus No. 304 will resume service on their regular routes.

In May 2026, repairs to the tracks were also carried out along Bulgaria Blvd. in the same section.

Sources: bta.bg