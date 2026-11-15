Today, the designated detour route for heavy goods vehicles over 12 tonnes through the Petrohan Pass will not be used due to adverse weather conditions

Today, 15 November /Sunday/, the designated detour route for heavy goods motor vehicles over 12 tonnes through the „Petrohan“ Pass will not be used due to extremely adverse weather conditions and in order to ensure traffic safety. There is heavy leaf fall, low temperatures and fog in the pass.

Heavy goods vehicles will be diverted along a detour route on Road II-16: Rebarakovo – Lakatnik railway station – Svoge – Novi Iskar – Sofia.

All citizens and transport companies can obtain information about the current road conditions from the API website - traffic.api.bg, as well as at any time of day by calling 0700 130 20 at the API.