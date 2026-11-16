Road Conditions: Restrictions, Normal Traffic at the Borders and Snow in the Mountains

Roadworks are restricting traffic on the Trakia motorway in the direction of Burgas. Between the 139th and 141st kilometres in Plovdiv region, the active and emergency lanes are closed, and vehicles can travel only in the overtaking lane. The restriction is in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Road Infrastructure Agency is urging drivers to comply with the temporary traffic signs and proceed with increased caution.

Traffic on the Lozarevo–Prilep road is also two-way in a single lane due to roadworks, with the temporary traffic organisation in place until 16 November. Restrictions are also in force on road II-54 between Dolna Studena and Tsenovo, where the speed limit has been reduced to 50 km/h. On road II-56 between Pavel Banya and Rozovets, vehicles are being diverted from one lane to another due to paving works until 18 November.

The temporary traffic organisation on road II-79 between Mamarchеvo and Bоlyarovo remains in place, with traffic moving in both directions in a single lane until 20 November. On road I-8 in the Svilengrad area, vehicles are being diverted from one lane to another due to repairs to expansion joints, with the restriction planned to remain in place until 18 December.

Traffic at the borders

Traffic is normal at the border crossings with Greece, North Macedonia and Serbia. Heavy outbound traffic involving trucks has been reported at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint.

The Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnich ferry connections have been temporarily suspended due to the low water level of the Danube River. Cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through the Rudозem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad border crossings.

Conditions in the mountains

It will be cloudy in the mountains, with the highest areas covered by clouds. Rainfall is expected in the mountain ranges of western Bulgaria, turning to snow above 1,800 metres. Moderate to strong westerly winds will blow.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts temperatures of around 9 degrees at 1,200 metres and around 4 degrees at 2,000 metres. Temperatures on Mount Musala are expected to range between minus 4 and minus 2 degrees, on Cherni Vrah between minus 2 and 1 degree, and on Mount Botev between minus 3 and 1 degree.

Traffic police and fire service controls

During a specialised police operation to enforce the Road Traffic Act, 13,778 motor vehicles and 18,917 drivers and passengers were checked. A total of 3,873 penalty notices and 340 violation reports were issued.

The Ministry of Interior reported 25 drivers getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. Three were found to have driven after using narcotic substances, while seven refused to take tests. The checks focused on alcohol, drugs and driving by unlicensed drivers.

The General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection has published its latest operational bulletin for 15 November. The new road restrictions and winter conditions in the higher mountain areas require increased caution from drivers and tourists.