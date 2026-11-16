The Ministry of Education to Decide the Fate of the School in Boyanovo

The Ministry of Education and Science has launched a full inspection at the school in the village of Boyanovo, Yambol region, following a NOVA report about a significant discrepancy between the number of enrolled students and those actually attending. During a visit by Deputy Minister of Education Tanya Pancheva to the school, 40 students were found to be present, compared with 130 children on the register.

“What is happening at the school in the village of Boyanovo is unacceptable for the education system and will not continue,” Pancheva said. According to her, the attendance figures indicate a trend of some students persistently not attending school.

Students and the Responsibility of Institutions Under Inspection

Teams from the Ministry of Education and Science, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, social services, child protection departments, local authorities and the regional administration are taking part in the inspection. Once it is completed, administrative measures may be imposed, and where grounds exist, reports may be submitted to the prosecution service.

The reasons why the students are not attending classes will be clarified. The Ministry of Education and Science will investigate whether this is due to economic, social or other circumstances and will discuss support for returning the children to the education system.

Pancheva noted that the problem had probably been building up for years and was not an isolated case. Responsibility for organising the educational process lies with the principal, while the Regional Education Department has supervisory duties. The inspection may also cover the actions of officials from previous years.

Two Options for the School in Boyanovo

“We have two paths ahead of us – either to close the school, since it has students who have persistently failed to attend, or to support its activities and try to restore the normal educational process,” the deputy minister said.

According to data presented in connection with the NOVA report, 130 children are educated at the school, while the village has fewer than 500 residents. Nearly 720,000 euros were allocated for the start of the school year, approximately the same amount for renovating the dormitory, and 90,000 euros for equipment for a STEM classroom. The report showed that the dormitory and the equipped rooms are not being used for their intended purpose.

Following the individual inspections, the Ministry of Education and Science will discuss whether and how to support the school so that it can continue to operate lawfully. Pancheva also said that the current funding model may contribute to similar problems, but the formula will not be changed as part of the next budget because a detailed analysis is needed.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg