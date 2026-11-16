Teachers’ salaries to rise by 7.5%, Bulgarian teachers’ union threatens protest

Teachers’ salaries will increase by 7.5 percent as of January 1, 2027, rather than by the initially discussed 10 percent. This was announced by Yanka Takeva, chairwoman of the Bulgarian Teachers’ Trade Union, in Burgas. The draft state budget for 2027 was approved by the government and submitted to the National Assembly.

According to Takeva, the change is the result of a reshuffling of budget priorities and the need for the country to comply with the European financial framework. During talks with the Ministry of Education and Science, funding had been planned for maintenance, furnishing, as well as extracurricular and out-of-school activities.

Bulgarian teachers’ union to demand a 10% increase

„There were many calculations, discussions and even arguments,“ Yanka Takeva said.

The union will insist that talks on a 10-percent increase in salaries be held again next year. The organization’s goal is for teachers’ salaries to reach 125 percent of the country’s average gross salary by the end of 2030. The current ratio is around 112 percent, Takeva said.

The draft budget includes €170.5 million for a 7.5 percent increase in the salaries of teaching professionals. For other employees in the budget sector, a 5 percent increase in personnel costs is planned.

Warning of a protest in Brussels

The Bulgarian teachers’ union does not currently see a mood among teachers in the country for protest action. Takeva said, however, that if funding for education continues to be reduced, the organization could prepare a large-scale protest in Brussels.

„There is nothing to prevent the union from holding a protest in Brussels one day,“ the chairwoman of the Bulgarian teachers’ union said.

The 2027 budget draft provides for the minimum wage to increase from €620.20 to €660. The maximum insurable income is proposed to rise from €2,300 to €2,400. The proposals are yet to be reviewed by the National Assembly.

Takeva proposes two textbooks for core subjects

The chairwoman of the Bulgarian teachers’ union also commented on the idea of introducing a single textbook for core subjects. In her view, a model with two textbooks would be more appropriate. One should contain the basic knowledge, skills and competences, while the second should offer extended content and more complex tasks for students with a greater interest in learning and research.

„We cannot keep all children at the same educational level,“ Takeva said, pointing to the American education system as an example of such an approach.

Sources: dariknews.bg