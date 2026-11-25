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The draft budget for 2027 must be completely reworked, while the current governing approach creates a risk of recession. This was stated by Radoslav Ribarski, an MP from We Continue the Change, on the “Denят ON AIR” programme.

“The entire budget must be reworked. We are seeing all the prerequisites for a recession that could come through this budget,” Ribarski said. In his words, some of the publicly announced state mechanisms are being presented extensively, but subsequently there is not enough clarity about how they will function.

Disputes over the Deficit and Municipal Funding

The criticism of the draft comes against the backdrop of the European Commission’s warnings about Bulgaria’s budgetary position. The Commission forecasts a deficit of 5% of gross domestic product in 2026 and 4% in 2027. On 24 November, it recommended that the Council of the European Union establish that the country had not taken effective action to correct the excessive deficit.

The draft state budget for 2027 was approved at first reading by the parliamentary Budget Committee with 12 votes “in favour” and 10 “against”. According to Ribarski, however, it does not provide sufficient funds for municipalities.

“What we announced for kindergartens, schools and churches has already been prepared and we will submit it. The funds will not be enough; there is no increase in municipal budgets,” the MP said.

Compensation for “Toplofikatsiya Sofia”

Ribarski also commented on the problems with heating in the capital. He pointed out that, according to data presented by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” may need compensation amounting to around €70 million.

The MP linked the crisis to the need for investment in the ageing infrastructure. In his words, analyses continue to point to the same problem – a worn-out water transmission network.

He also pointed out that the average market price of energy in October was around €230 per megawatt-hour. According to him, higher energy costs could increase the pressure on households and businesses.

Questions Surrounding the Agreement with “BOTAŞ”

Ribarski also called for more information about the announced suspension of the agreement with the Turkish state-owned energy company “BOTAŞ”.

“We are still waiting for answers about how the agreement with “BOTAŞ” was suspended. “BOTAŞ” is a serious trump card on the Turkish side. It has been suspended, but we still do not know what lies behind this suspension,” the MP said.

Ribarski expects the consequences of the budget policy to be felt more strongly during the winter months and throughout next year. He identified high energy prices, rising inflation and insufficient investment as risks, expressing concern about the possible loss of jobs.