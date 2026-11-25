FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

The European Union’s (EU) enlargement process has picked up speed again: Montenegro could become the Union’s 28th member in 2028, while accession negotiations with Albania are making progress and could be completed by the end of 2027 if the country maintains its current pace of reforms.

North Macedonia, however – a candidate country for EU membership since 2005 – remains stalled on its path to accession. This contrast will once again become apparent in Brussels this Wednesday, when the EU-Western Balkans Summit will be held.

“The future of the Western Balkans lies in the European Union. Their accession is our priority, our shared ambition and a key geopolitical investment in these turbulent times,” European Council President António Costa said ahead of the meeting.

Prepared, but still "with the handbrake on"

The Republic of North Macedonia began official accession negotiations with the EU in July 2022, but has still not opened the first of the six negotiating chapters through which candidates align their legislation and institutions with EU standards.

The lack of progress, however, does not mean that the country is unprepared for membership. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said in November that North Macedonia was “among the countries with the highest level of preparedness” in terms of aligning its legislation with EU law, and that it had recently accelerated its reforms.

She added, however, that “the handbrake on the accession negotiations is still on.” According to Kos, for this “handbrake” to be released and the first negotiating chapter to be opened, North Macedonia must adopt the constitutional amendment agreed with the EU in 2022.

What is holding back North Macedonia’s progress towards the EU?

This deadlock has deep roots. For years, the dispute with Greece over the country’s name blocked North Macedonia’s progress towards the EU. Although the 2018 Prespa Agreement resolved the dispute and the country changed its constitutional name, paving the way for NATO membership, no breakthrough in the EU accession process followed.

Later, Bulgaria blocked the process amid disputes related to history, language and identity. A compromise reached with the mediation of the French Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2022 removed the Bulgarian veto, but imposed a condition: North Macedonia must amend its constitution to explicitly include Bulgarians among the recognised communities in the country. The amendment requires a two-thirds majority in parliament, which has so far proved unattainable.

"Not blocked by a member state"

From the EU’s perspective, this is no longer a Bulgarian veto but a condition that North Macedonia accepted as part of its negotiating framework. “North Macedonia is not blocked by a member state. It is blocked because, at present, it is unwilling to do what it knows is necessary,” Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission’s (EC) Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, recently said in a podcast by the Atlantic Council.

The government of the Republic of North Macedonia sees the issue differently: Skopje wants guarantees that the constitutional change will not simply open the door to new demands from Sofia.