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This decision-making policy may prove crucial to attitudes toward the new government.

The decision to expose the scandal at TELK inspires admiration (I am saying this quite seriously). There is a striking Greek example on this issue, and we simply need to follow it. But the confidence with which the government appears to be doing so (hopefully it is not just appearances) makes me take my hat off to it.

And while over the previous 30 years governments created this scheme for plundering the country and consolidating their electorate (surely larger than the one involving VAT), the new ones are now undertaking to destroy it.

This is courage that deserves recognition.

There is no resignation, nor will there be one. Not even over the disgrace on the “Trakia” motorway, where the absence of a single patrol car puts the final touch to this tragedy.

There will be no punishment either for the fact that in Bulgaria the Interior Ministry arrives, rings the doorbell and leaves, while inside a large group of thugs rapes and abuses a girl who has been rendered helpless.

That is how it is. Do not expect help from the Interior Ministry if you need it. Find another option, because the head of the Interior Ministry is busy with other matters. And what actually happened with Peevski’s flights? We were supposed to see the documents, but we did not. Or is the minister simply very busy with other things?

I continue to maintain that the policy (foreign policy) of not participating with the “willing” and participating with the “unwilling” is correct.

The willing have no plan other than eternal war.

The unwilling can and must force them to present their plan for stopping the war.

And this is a position that the European bureaucracy does not like, but we will soon see that the European peoples welcome it.

Just provide a plan, and not a single penny before that. That is how I would put it.

Is the information that Shishkov is handing out millions in bonuses true, or is it just a rumor?

Because if he is doing this at a time when spending should be cut (but only at our expense), that is exceptionally vile.

Exceptionally!

Congratulations on the elections to the Supreme Judicial Council. The beginning has been made. And although this “victory” follows the Stalinist principle that cadres decide everything, it really may prove to be the beginning of the long, very long path toward creating justice in Bulgaria.

But the inclusion of Dechev and especially Yankulov (no one has ever punished the organization he comes from – the Anti-Corruption Fund, what a grand name!) because they wrote letters to stop the authorities’ actions in the “Petrohan” case and thereby obstructed the investigation...

This cover-up placed by the ACF (and by many institutions of power) over the Petrohan crime is a disgrace for this country, while the election of the Petrohan man is a genuine watershed for many people.

Because Radev’s people sometimes get it right (thank God), and sometimes they are wrong.

But between crushing morale and making a mistake lies an enormous chasm, which has now been crossed.

Otherwise – bravo for the one thing and “shame” for the other.