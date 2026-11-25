As reported by the Financial Times, the US administration has abandoned its strategy of pushing Russia to end the war in Ukraine through business deals. This happened after Moscow showed little interest in the proposed projects in the energy and aviation sectors, the newspaper notes, citing five sources familiar with the situation.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have told European officials that business cooperation is no longer a key element of the US negotiations with Russia.

Proposals involving Nord Stream, investments in the oil sector and titanium production

According to Reuters, in October Kushner and other senior US officials held talks with Russia on attracting an American investor to participate in the Nord Stream gas pipeline project, which supplied gas to Germany before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, Kushner, who viewed expanding business ties as a key condition for restoring peace, was developing ideas for the post-war order. Among other things, these involved investments by American companies in Russian oil projects and titanium production facilities, the Financial Times writes.

Russia continues to stand by its demands on Ukraine

As the newspaper notes, the Russian side initially reacted positively to the US proposals, but Moscow’s interest later declined. Russia continued to insist on territorial concessions from Ukraine and other conditions unacceptable to Kyiv.

“It was made absolutely clear that the Russian side was not interested in such projects,” one of the sources told the publication.

In October, the US administration temporarily eased sanctions against Russia and lifted restrictions on Russian fuel aimed at depriving Russia of revenues for its war against Ukraine. During the diplomatic efforts, Kushner and Witkoff met repeatedly with Russian negotiators and also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Trump sets no deadline for the end of the war

Regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement that the US presidential administration was seeking to conclude a “peace agreement” by the beginning of January, Donald Trump said there were no time frames for settling Russia’s war. What is more, he even burst out laughing when asked to comment on the statement.

“I’m not setting deadlines. I just want this to end. You know, this doesn’t concern us. I’d be happy to end it today, but it takes two to tango. So we’ll see what happens,” Trump told a journalist from The New York Times. “Sometimes it seems that Putin is ready, and Zelensky is not. Sometimes Zelensky is ready to do anything, and Putin is not. It all depends on the particular day,” Trump added in the Oval Office.

Earlier, in an interview with Bloomberg, Ukrainian President Zelensky said that the US president’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, were insisting that a peace agreement be concluded as soon as possible, preferably by the beginning of January. But Ukraine was being asked to make significant concessions, while Putin had shown no willingness whatsoever to end the war, the Ukrainian president stressed. “We understand what the price may be. And we want peace, but not at Ukraine’s expense alone.”