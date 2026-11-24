Heavy snow, a sharp drop in temperatures and a risk of icy conditions are expected in Bulgaria at the end of November. Meteo Balkans warns that the snowfall could lead to difficulties with snow removal, broken branches and power grid failures. In some places, temperatures are expected to drop to between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees.

“Now you will say that we are scaring people and looking for sensationalism, but no! The model forecasts for the end of the month point to heavy and abundant snowfall – the kind that is difficult to clear, breaks branches and causes power grid failures,” Meteo Balkans said.

According to meteorologists, the precipitation will combine with an Arctic incursion that will significantly lower temperatures at the end of November and the beginning of December. The exact area of snowfall is still difficult to determine, as it depends on the movement of the anticyclone to the north, the amount of cold air that will enter the country, and the position of the cyclone.

Risk of icy conditions on November 26

Particular attention will be necessary in the far northwestern regions on Thursday, November 26. “There is a real risk of icy conditions in the far northwestern regions. The reason is the temperature inversion that is yet to form,” Meteo Balkans warns.

The forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology calls for snowfall to begin in western Bulgaria during the night leading into Thursday. By noon, as temperatures rise, the snow in northwestern Bulgaria and the high plains may turn to rain, increasing the likelihood of icy conditions. Later, the precipitation zone will cover most of southern Bulgaria.

Snow in more areas over the weekend

Cloudy weather with rain and a slight rise in temperatures is expected on Friday. Over the weekend, cold air will move in from the northeast, accompanied by moderate and temporarily strong winds.

As temperatures drop on Saturday, the rain will turn to snow across all of northern Bulgaria and the high plains. On Sunday, snowfall is also expected across most of the Upper Thracian Plain, along the Struma Valley and on the Black Sea coast.

At the beginning of next week, the precipitation will gradually stop from the north, but low temperatures and strong winds will remain. At this point, meteorologists stress that the intensity and distribution of the snowfall will depend on the development of atmospheric processes over the coming days.

Sources: novini.bg, focus-news.net