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After the U.S. military captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January, the United States took on the mission of fixing what President Donald Trump called a “dead country.” With broad powers to shape Venezuela’s political agenda, Trump administration officials promised to free the country from socialism. As Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a Senate hearing in late January, the administration’s ultimate goal is to create “a friendly, stable, prosperous and democratic Venezuela, in which all social groups are represented through free and fair elections”. This was written by Javier Corrales for Foreign Affairs.

“Rubio outlined a three-stage framework for managing this democratic transition: stabilization, economic recovery and, finally, political transition. Washington is currently focusing on the second stage—economic recovery. But the process is unfolding so quickly and with so little transparency that it is jeopardizing the stated ultimate goal. In particular, U.S. agreements with the country’s oil sector are reinforcing, rather than transforming, Venezuela’s rentier economic model—a system of governance in which the state controls key economic sectors and grants business contracts and market privileges to companies that support its policies. It was precisely this system that facilitated widespread corruption in the Venezuelan state over the past 25 years, allowing autocratic leaders to silence democratic forces and win elections.

While pursuing its economic goals at breakneck speed, the Trump administration is slowing efforts toward democratization. For months, Washington excluded opposition leader María Corina Machado and her Vente Venezuela party from direct participation in the negotiations. Last December, Machado left the country to receive the Nobel Peace Prize after living in hiding for nearly 20 months. After Maduro’s removal, the United States did little to help her return. As a result, Venezuela’s democratic forces were left with the impression that they were trying to force the Caracas regime to democratize with the tacit consent of the United States, but not necessarily with its full support.

Machado returned to Venezuela last month and now has the potential to change the course of events. She could become the country’s greatest asset—or, possibly, the most serious obstacle to its democratic transition. If Machado coordinates her actions with the opposition faction currently negotiating with the government, any result achieved will be perceived as legitimate. But if she opposes the outcome and publicly criticizes it, Venezuelans will once again find themselves in a familiar and dangerous situation: a divided opposition, a government facing few constraints on its power, and a transition at an impasse.

So far, Washington has squandered its enormous influence over Caracas. By delaying the transition and concluding questionable economic agreements, the U.S. administration is jeopardizing not only its own ultimate goal, but also the greatest opportunity Venezuela has had to overcome more than a quarter-century of autocratic rule.

The Old Rules of the Game

During Trump’s first term, his administration focused its criticism of Maduro on the country’s socialist model. In February 2019, several weeks after recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president, Trump promised in a speech that “the twilight hour of socialism has arrived in our hemisphere.” This campaign to remove Maduro failed, but Trump’s initial diagnosis of Venezuela’s problems was wrong. Over the past two decades, the country operated not primarily according to a socialist model, but according to a model based on the extraction and exploitation of natural resources. And since January 3, it appears that the United States is only reinforcing it.

Venezuela is an oil state. Under Chavism—the ideology named after Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez—the state used oil revenues as a political fund to reward its allies. Only a small portion of these funds was directed toward investment in the oil sector or the rest of the economy. Secret deals with oil magnates at home and abroad determined most government decisions. While government critics were subjected to legal attacks, people with the right connections enjoyed impunity.

Of course, Chávez also introduced some socialist elements, including large-scale nationalizations and price controls, but the main priority was the merging of interests and the conclusion of special deals. The state’s allies included many poor Venezuelans whose votes kept the autocrats in power, but less attention was paid to the economic elites. These private actors avoided opposition figures and refrained from publicly criticizing the regime. In return, they received regulatory exemptions, access to preferential exchange rates or exclusive contracts with the state.

This model was applied even internationally. Around 2007, Chávez began redirecting oil sales from the United States to China —both to reward Beijing for its friendly attitude toward the regime and to prevent a possible withdrawal of American investment from Venezuela’s oil sector. The oil boom during the first decade of the 21st century allowed the country’s populist leaders to build vertical networks of dependence and patronage that rewarded loyalty and deprived dissenters of resources.

Ultimately, however, this system exhausted its possibilities and left Venezuela’s oil industry in ruins. In the 1990s, before Chávez came to power, oil production was around 3.5 million barrels per day. By 2019, it had fallen to between 700,000 and 800,000 barrels per day. The government acknowledges the sector’s dire condition. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said that up to $76 billion in foreign investment would be needed to restore it over the next five years.

The United States is a potential partner in rebuilding Venezuela’s oil industry. Washington is responding to high domestic and global demand for oil, particularly after the war in Iran disrupted supplies from the Middle East. American oil companies have the resources needed to restore production in Venezuela, as well as something equally important—refineries capable of processing Venezuelan oil, which is among the heaviest and most sulfur-rich in the world.

Instead of replacing or at least reforming this Chavista model, the United States appears to have adopted its structure. In August, the U.S. government concluded an agreement with North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP)—a private Venezuelan corporation—which Trump described as “the biggest oil deal in the history of the world.” According to the White House fact sheet on the agreement, the Venezuelan state granted NABEP a 100-year concession to exploit 17 oil fields that could encompass one-fifth of Venezuela’s total proven reserves.

The company is headed by Alejandro Betancourt, a Venezuelan citizen under investigation for money laundering in Spain and Switzerland, who is considered to have cooperated with Chávez and served as an intermediary between Trump and Rodríguez. Meanwhile, the agreement grants the U.S. Department of Defense a 35% stake in NABEP, while the State Department receives the right to purchase 20% of the company’s oil at cost—meaning NABEP makes no profit on that portion. For the remaining production, the American side receives preferential access at market prices.

Beyond these details about the agreement and how it was reached, very little is known. There was no open and competitive public process for allocating the fields —a practice generally recommended whenever governments award contracts to private and foreign participants. It has also not been explained how Washington will manage export revenues, nor has it been clarified who will finance the necessary investments. The U.S. Congress has not examined the deal, although Democrats, who will have a new majority from January, have promised to investigate it.

This deal is extremely unpopular across Venezuela’s entire political spectrum. Although Venezuelans generally welcomed the return of American capital to the country, nearly 80% do not support the oil agreement, according to a Meganálisis poll published in September. Even Machado, who rarely criticizes the United States, expressed reservations, saying that Betancourt was responsible for “staggering corruption.”

The far left sees the deal as capitalist plunder. Nationalists call it neo-imperialism. Democratic forces view it as a financial injection for the dictatorship. Ordinary citizens see it as a missed opportunity to distribute Venezuela’s wealth more fairly.

These oil and natural gas agreements could trigger an oil boom if investment arrives quickly, production capacity is restored, competitive contracting procedures are expanded, and state spending and social institutions are reformed. But as Trump said while welcoming the deal at the United Nations in September: “To the victor belong the spoils.” And in this case, the victors are Washington, the ruling party and a private businessman.

Moreover, the Venezuelan state shows little interest in helping its own people and directing oil revenues toward developing human capital or public welfare. Instead, it will probably do what Chavism perfected during previous oil booms: finance networks of dependence, buy the support of its corporate allies, deny resources to competitors and spend on election campaigns. These new deals may ultimately finance the ruling party’s political revival.

Meanwhile, the recovery of the rest of Venezuela’s economy remains a mystery. No efforts have been made to establish universal protection of property rights, modernize contract law, reform the financial sector or dismantle state monopolies. Without such inclusive economic rights and democratic rules, unexpected oil revenues rarely lead to balanced economic growth. Instead, they bring disproportionate benefits to the state and its allies.

The White House views the deal as a way to bind Venezuela to the United States through stable economic relations for at least 100 years. This week, Trump called the country “our new acquisition.” But this may prove to be a false sense of security. The agreement is so unacceptable to so many Venezuelans that, rather than protecting the country from anti-imperialist socialist sentiment, it increases the likelihood of a radical backlash.

Small Steps Forward

Nearly a year after Maduro’s departure, remarkably few concrete steps have been taken to organize free and fair elections in Venezuela. Instead, the government of Rodríguez and an opposition delegation led by Dinorah Figuera—president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, which is based in exile in Spain—held a series of talks this autumn.

The sides made some progress, including an agreement to unblock certain banned websites and permission for the government to reclaim sanctioned gold reserves held at the Bank of England.

The most significant development was that after months of pressure from Venezuela’s opposition, the government agreed in August to replace all 32 judges on the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, accepting nominations from civil society, including the opposition. This is an enormous small step forward.

In Venezuela, the Supreme Tribunal of Justice has long been at the center of the country’s notorious authoritarian legal machinery. It was the regime’s main weapon for removing opposition candidates and elected officials, passing laws that justified repression, refusing to investigate extrajudicial killings and persecuting opposition figures on fabricated charges.

An independent judiciary could overturn existing laws that criminalize dissent and introduce new rules to guarantee fair elections. Establishing even a limited framework for an independent judiciary is absolutely necessary for any transition to a minimally functioning democracy.

And yet, committing to judicial reform, important as it is, is not enough. A full transition to democracy will require much more: a new constitution with strong institutional checks and balances, new laws protecting civil liberties and stricter oversight of intelligence and security agencies, which are reported to carry out arbitrary arrests and torture.

This will also require training law-enforcement personnel—namely the National Police and the army’s internal security forces, the Bolivarian National Guard—to respect civil rights. The electoral system must also be restructured and independent electoral bodies appointed, while civil society and a free press must be restored. Judicial reform alone will not eliminate the deeply entrenched authoritarian regime.

This week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced an expansion of military cooperation between the United States and Venezuela, focused primarily on combating crime. Effective crime-fighting, however, does not necessarily require the use of more brute force, but rather quality intelligence, a stable criminal justice system, professional police who obey the law and investment in building local communities. In particular, this means strengthening trust and ties between neighbors and the police.

It is unclear whether these elements will be included in the new U.S.-Venezuela security cooperation agreement. If the new arrangements are not tied to commitments to domestic reforms, the United States risks helping a dictatorship acquire even greater repressive capabilities.

Most importantly, the will of the people has so far been neglected in the transition process. Most Venezuelans want fair elections—nothing more and nothing less. According to a Meganálisis poll conducted in April, 87% of respondents agreed with the statement that “the solution for Venezuela is holding presidential elections in 2026.” Despite severe material deprivation—inflation is in triple digits and nearly 70% of the population still lives in poverty—people want to vote first.

Rubio and Rodríguez claim that stabilizing the country is a necessary condition for holding elections. But there is reason to believe that elections are not the result of stability, but its source. Elections confer legitimacy on those in power. The current authorities not only contributed to suppressing the last elections in 2024, but have already exceeded the constitutionally established 180-day period during which an interim government may rule. Consequently, every policy they pursue has less legitimacy than the policies of a government elected through elections.

Moreover, Machado’s exclusion from the process so far creates a risk that any significant agreement between the government and the opposition will prove unstable. She is the country’s most popular politician and the leader of Latin America’s largest pro-democracy movement since the first decade of this century.

According to a number of opinion polls, including those by Meganálisis and AtlasIntel, support for her ranges from 57% to 76%, while support for Rodríguez is in the single digits. Numerous international analyses also show that Edmundo González, who replaced her as the candidate in the 2024 election, won convincingly.

This popularity makes Machado a threat to the Chavista regime, and her exclusion from the talks was probably requested, at least in part, by Rodríguez’s government.

The Old Returns in a New Form

Rather than initiating a democratic and economic revival, the United States may be facilitating the survival of a rentier regime. During the oil boom in the first two decades of this century, the Chavista regime insulated itself from domestic public accountability by trading oil revenues for votes and support from economic elites.

China was its main geopolitical patron and had no interest in government accountability as long as crude oil continued to flow eastward. The United States’ approach today bears an ominous resemblance to that model. Venezuela’s main external partner is now different, but it performs similar functions.

By placing narrow interests connected to natural-resource extraction above deep institutional reforms, the United States has chosen to become the main partner in a rentier system of dependence. Washington is now Venezuela’s new tax collector.

So far, Venezuela’s democratic transition has produced only a commitment to reform the Supreme Tribunal of Justice. Nearly a year after Maduro’s removal, there is still no election timetable, no clear plan for electoral reform and no significant domestic changes in the way the government generates and spends its revenues.

Despite all the influence Trump claims to have over the Venezuelan government, outside of business agreements he has very few concrete results to show.

If this trend continues, the United States will not encourage Venezuela’s transition to democracy, market principles and the rule of law. Instead, it will reproduce the very conditions that initially led to the establishment of authoritarian rule in the country.”

*The original title of the article is “America’s Bad Bargain in Venezuela” (America's Bad Bargain in Venezuela)

Source: news.bg