Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted sharply to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s offer to accompany him to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko made the offer in an interview with the French magazine „Le Point“. He said that he and Zelensky could board a plane and land in the Russian capital, with him taking on the role of guarantor of the Ukrainian president’s safety.

„He offered to pick me up. What am I? Am I a suitcase?“

That is how Zelensky commented on Lukashenko’s words. The Ukrainian president said that if the Russian leader wanted talks, Putin could go to Kyiv, and the Ukrainian side would also guarantee his safety.

Zelensky: The proposal does not bring the end of the war any closer

„Then let Putin come to Kyiv. We will guarantee their safety as well. You are welcome — these are negotiations.“

The Ukrainian president rejected the idea of a meeting in Moscow or Kyiv, describing it as unserious in the context of the ongoing war.

„Why is Lukashenko making unserious proposals? We are at war; we cannot meet in Moscow or Kyiv. We all understand that perfectly.“

According to Zelensky, such an approach does not lead to progress in the negotiations and does not bring the end of the conflict any closer. He did not announce that a meeting with Lukashenko or Putin had been agreed upon, nor did he indicate a date or location for future talks.

Sources: focus-news.net