At least 490,334 Russian servicemen have been killed in the war in Ukraine since 2022. The figure was obtained through an analysis of Russian state statistical data conducted by BBC Russian in cooperation with the independent Russian media outlet Mediazona.

The journalists gained access to more than 11 million death records covering the period from 2021 to September 2026. The data was obtained following a cyberattack linked to the Belarusian group Cyber Partisans BY and Ukraine’s Silent Crow.

Rosstat acknowledged that it had been the target of a cyberattack but denied that protected information had been leaked. “There has been no leak of protected information,” the Russian statistical agency said, according to the analysis.

How the number of those killed was calculated

The records do not contain names, but include age, place of residence, place and circumstances of death. The analysis covered deaths in Ukraine and in Russian border regions affected by Ukrainian military operations.

In 425,174 records, the cause of death was linked to military action, including explosions and shrapnel wounds. Another 14,093 cases were identified through employment data, while 51,067 people were declared dead by court rulings. Such rulings are often issued when a serviceman has been missing for more than six months and their body has not been found.

BBC Russian and Mediazona cross-referenced the data with their own list of 290,012 confirmed military deaths, compiled from official announcements, social media, memorials and graves. A match was found in 90% of the records.

Military experts, however, believe that this database covers between 45% and 55% of the actual number of those killed. According to this estimate, the real number could be between 527,295 and 644,471 people.

The heaviest losses are among the young and in poorer regions

The data shows a sharp change in mortality among young Russians. In 2025, 65% of men aged between 18 and 24 who died were killed in the war. Among men aged between 25 and 34, the share was 59%. Only in the 45-to-54 age group did cardiovascular disease cause more deaths than the war.

The highest risk was recorded in some of Russia’s poorest regions. Men from Tuva, Buryatia and Zabaykalsky Krai are between 20 and 25 times more likely to be killed in the war than residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The average age of those killed rose from 34 in the first year of the war to 40 in 2025. Increasing numbers of prisoners and contract servicemen were incorporated into the Russian forces.

The cost of the fighting for small settlements

About 20,000 Russian servicemen were killed in the battles for 10 Ukrainian villages whose combined pre-war population was 12,000. In the fighting for Andriivka, south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, 1,122 Russians were killed. Before the war, the village had 74 residents.

The analysis also records at least 5,017 foreigners killed while fighting on Russia’s side, including 1,031 citizens of Uzbekistan and 720 citizens of Tajikistan. The BBC identified a further 2,304 North Korean servicemen killed in 2024 during the fighting in Kursk region.

Moscow does not publish official overall figures for its military losses since the beginning of the war. Two years earlier, Rosstat stopped publishing data on deaths from external causes, which had been used to estimate Russian military losses.

Sources: bbc.com