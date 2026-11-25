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Ivaylo Mirchev linked the removal of Blagomir Kotsev as mayor of Varna to investment projects that, according to him, had been halted by the city mayor. On bTV’s morning show, the MP from „Democratic Bulgaria“ and co-chairman of „Yes, Bulgaria“ identified Daniel Slavov, known as Dunkata, as a person with considerable influence in the coastal city.

„Kotsev apparently stopped Mr. Dunkata’s investment projects, and he appears to be a person with considerable influence in Varna,“ Mirchev said. He described the decision by the Varna Municipal Electoral Commission to terminate Kotsev’s mandate ahead of schedule as unprecedented.

Mirchev said that in the recent events in Varna he saw actions by local business structures. The claim of a connection between the blocked projects and the mayor’s removal was presented by the MP as an assumption, rather than as a fact established by an institution.

Warning about the draft budget

In the interview, Mirchev also commented on the draft budget for 2027. According to him, the European Commission had criticised the document because of the high deficit and the planned increase in debt.

The MP warned that if Bulgaria failed to make adjustments, a procedure could be launched for a fine amounting to 0.02% of gross domestic product. He called on the governing parties to withdraw the draft budget and revise it so that the deficit would be below 3%.

Comment on the Supreme Judicial Council

„We want the draft budget for 2027 to be withdrawn today and revised, with the deficit brought below three percent,“ Mirchev said.

Regarding the new Supreme Judicial Council, Mirchev said that Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski were the most dissatisfied with its composition. He expressed hope that the next prosecutor general would seek criminal accountability from MPs and ministers.

Mirchev added that it was not good practice for the prosecutor general to be a political figure. According to him, the final decision on the appointment remains in the hands of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg