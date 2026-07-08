On July 8, 1947, the government of Georgi Dimitrov categorically refused American financial support under the "Marshall Plan" for the reconstruction of Europe. We recall that 16 Western European countries benefit from it, which today attract Bulgarians as a destination for study, work, life or tourism.

On July 8, 1947, Georgi Dimitrov shows that

Stalin's interests in the Balkans are above those of Bulgaria.

This is no coincidence. After the Reichstag fire trial of 1933, Georgi Dimitrov immigrated to the USSR. There he made a dizzying career. He became the leader of the Comintern. Over the next decade, in close collaboration with Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, he played a central role in coordinating the world communist movement. He was also a deputy in the Soviet parliament from 1938 to 1945.

Georgi Dimitrov returned to Bulgaria on September 15, 1946.

Immediately after his return, he suffered a defeat in the parliamentary elections against Atanas Moskov, a candidate from the Bulgarian Workers' Social Democratic Party. He was elected Prime Minister in November 1946. He headed the BRP (k), which in December 1948 was renamed the BKP.

For this reason, Georgi Dimitrov followed

Stalin's line of opposing the "Marshall Plan".

The initiative was named after the US Secretary of State at the time, George Marshall.

The US government provided grant aid of $13 billion to rebuild the European economy after the end of World War II.

The plan was in effect for 4 years from April 8, 1948. The goal of the United States was to rebuild the areas affected by the war, remove trade barriers, modernize industry, and restore the economic prosperity of Europe as a barrier to the spread of communism. The plan also includes eliminating many regulations and promoting productivity growth.

It is obvious to the administration in Washington that it is in no one's interest to allow the collapse of a significant part of the world economy and trade, which Europe represents. In addition,

Ruined and in need, Europe would become an easy victim of communist propaganda and the Soviet political offensive.

The main condition for receiving American financial assistance is that governments present their economic recovery projects and report exactly how they are being implemented and in which sectors the allocated funds are being invested. It was noted that regimes that forcibly attempted to remain in power permanently or impeded the free reconstruction and development of other countries would not be supported.

Soviet diplomacy opposed it, as it did not want financial aid to hinder the construction of a totalitarian system of the Stalinist type in the Eastern European countries and the tying of their economies to the Soviet one.

To implement the American proposal, the French and British governments decided to hold an international conference with the participation of European countries interested in foreign financial aid, at which a common program for post-war reconstruction would be developed.

On July 1, 1947, the official Soviet position was issued, which was categorically against it.

Four days after being officially invited, on July 8, 1947, the Bulgarian side refused to participate. From Eastern Europe, only Czechoslovakia initially accepted, but under pressure and promises from the USSR, it also refused.