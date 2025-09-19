On September 19, 1903, Bulgaria and the United States established diplomatic relations

On September 19, 1903, John B. Jackson became the first American ambassador to Bulgaria. He presented his credentials to Prince Ferdinand. Thus began Bulgarian-American diplomatic relations.

John B. Jackson, who was Minister Plenipotentiary for Greece, Romania, and Serbia, was the first diplomatic representative of the United States in Bulgaria.

Jackson was reappointed in 1911 as Minister Plenipotentiary for Romania, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

A year later, on December 14, 1914, Stefan Panaretov presented his credentials as the first Bulgarian Minister Plenipotentiary to the United States. He held this post until 1925.

It was only after World War I that an American representative was appointed solely for Bulgaria.

The American legation in Sofia began its activities on March 18, 1919, when Charles S. Wilson presented his credentials as chargé d'affaires ad interim in Sofia.

Wilson was later appointed Minister Plenipotentiary for Bulgaria – on October 8, 1921 –

and presented his credentials on December 5.

On September 22, 1908, Bulgaria declared its independence from the Ottoman Empire.

This is recalled by the US Embassy in Sofia.

On the same day, Horace G. Knowles, US Ambassador to Romania and Serbia and Diplomatic Representative for Bulgaria, sent a telegram to the US Secretary of State informing him that Bulgaria had declared its independence.

On May 3, 1909, the US Secretary of State sent a telegram to Hutcheson, acting diplomatic representative for Bulgaria, informing him of the order of the US President to convey his congratulations to Tsar Ferdinand on the admission of Bulgaria to the community of sovereign and independent nations. countries.

Consular presence

On January 12, 1912, a Consular Service was opened in Sofia, reporting to the Consul General in Bucharest. The first employee at the American Consulate in Bulgaria was actually a Bulgarian citizen named Assen Kermekchiev, who later took the name Ace Kermek - a businessman, doctor and journalist. Kermekchiev worked for the American government during the Balkan War - even at the front he received praise for protecting the lives and property of American citizens. He was also the founder of the first American Chamber of Commerce in Sofia.

The Consular Service was transformed into a Consulate General on February 22, 1915, with the appointment of Dominic Murphy.

Breaking of diplomatic relations - 1941

Bulgaria declares war on the United States on December 13, 1941. Minister Plenipotentiary George H. Earl III leaves Sofia and arrives in Istanbul on December 27, 1941. The United States does not declare war on Bulgaria until June 5, 1942. According to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Bulgaria declares war on the United States under pressure from Nazi Germany.

Restoration of diplomatic relations and the activities of the American Legation – 1947

The Soviet Union declared war on Bulgaria on 5 September 1944 and occupied the country regardless of the peace treaty signed by Bulgaria on 8 September 1944. The Sovietization of the country began quickly, with Bulgaria being declared a people's republic on 15 September 1946. However, the United States continued to recognize the pre-war Bulgarian government as legitimate. The American legation in Sofia reopened on 27 September 1947, and on 8 November Donald R. Heath presented his credentials as Minister Plenipotentiary to Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian legation in the United States reopened in 1947.

The Bulgarian legation in Washington resumed its activities on 21 November 1947, with Stoyan Atanasov as Chargé d'Affaires ad interim. Minister Plenipotentiary Nissim Mevorach presented his credentials on December 29, 1947.

Breaking of diplomatic relations by Bulgaria – 1950

In 1950, the Bulgarian government accused American Minister Plenipotentiary Heath of espionage and on January 19 declared him persona non grata. Bulgaria broke off diplomatic relations with the United States on February 20, 1950. The United States announced the termination of diplomatic relations with Bulgaria on February 21, and Heath left the country on February 24, 1950.

Resumption of diplomatic relations and the activities of the American Legation – 1959-1960

The United States and Bulgaria agreed to resume diplomatic relations on March 24, 1959. Edward Page Jr. was appointed Minister Plenipotentiary to Bulgaria on November 23, 1959 and presented his credentials on March 14, 1960.

Resumption of the Bulgarian Legation in the United States - 1960

Peter Vutov was appointed Bulgarian Minister Plenipotentiary to the United States on December 2, 1959 and presented his credentials on January 15, 1960.

Upgrading of the American Legation to the Status of an Embassy of the United States - 1966

The American Legation received the higher status of an Embassy on November 28, 1966. John M. McSweeney, originally appointed Minister Plenipotentiary on May 16, 1966, was appointed Ambassador on April 7, 1967. He presented his credentials on April 19, 1967.

The Bulgarian Legation Receives the Status of an Embassy - 1966

Bulgarian Minister Plenipotentiary Lyuben Gerasimov, who assumed his post on September 1, 1965, was promoted to Ambassador and presented his new credentials on December 14, 1966.