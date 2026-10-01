84 years since the liberation of Silistra from Romanian occupation.



On September 7, 1940, as a result of the Bulgarian government and a strong diplomatic push by some of the Bulgarians, the Kyrgyz Republic was signed ogovop.



Its central part, which was captured by the Republic of South Dopyja, after 27 years of occupation, became part of the Kingdom of Bulgaria. Bulgaria is flooded with national joy. The palace is flooded with congratulatory telegrams, three days of national celebrations are announced. In the Dobrudzha district of Sofia, Dobrudzhans cover all the streets with carpets, the Regional Library "Partenii Pavlovich" reported. in Silistra.



With indescribable delight they welcome Gen. Todor Kantarjiev - the liberator of Dobrudja in 1916. The whole country resounded with the national anthem, the king's anthem and the song “Oh, Dobrudzhanski krai”.



The liberation of Southern Dobydzha and the restoration of the Bulgarian army was announced on September 21, 1940 and through a large-scale military operation. The main part of the cyxopath cells is from the parts of the Third Army under the command of Maj.-Gen. personally signed by Father Bopic III.



For the continuation of the Bulgarian state power and administration, Southern Dobydzha is divided into four zones. On September 21, the army entered Tytpaĸan. On September 25, the Bulgarian army left Varna for Dobrich. On September 26, the army left Dobrich for the capture of the third and fourth zones.

The march of the Bulgarian army through the newly liberated Dobruja ended on October 1, 1940 in Silistra, when the Bulgarian liberation troops led by Major General Georgi Popov entered the city.

Silistrians enthusiastically welcome the freedom - the celebrations last for several days. Bulgarian flags are waved, processions are organized, the choirs of “Sedyanka” they sing the march "Oh, Dobrudzhansky region". Together with the troops, a group of writers and cultural figures from Sofia arrived, including the poets Dora Gabe and Elisaveta Bagryana.



The celebrations in Silistra are reflected with a rich photo illustration in the village “Utro” in the issue of October 3, 1940. The joyful news of the return of Southern Dobrudja to mother Bulgaria was met with indescribable delight by the entire Bulgarian people. The whole country is flooded with mass folk celebrations that last three days.



The event was also covered in the European and world press. Correspondents of foreign newspapers write in detail about the celebrations dedicated to the event: ”The Dobruja anthem is filled with love and trembling anticipation. We heard this hymn sung in a hundred places during our journey”.



On October 1, 1940, a new page was written in the millennial history of Silistra. On this date, we remember the Bulgarian sacrifices made during the Romanian occupation and honor our liberators with gratitude.